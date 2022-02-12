Overview of Dr. Hoan Tran, MD

Dr. Hoan Tran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.