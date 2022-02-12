Dr. Hoan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hoan Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hoan Tran, MD
Dr. Hoan Tran, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
- 1 1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has done fusions on me and he still has more work to do on my middle back I would advise him to my family and friends and he's very good at explaining what it is h to be done
About Dr. Hoan Tran, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
