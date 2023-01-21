Overview

Dr. Hormuz Irani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sydney, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Irani works at 1C13 Medical in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.