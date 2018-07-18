Dr. Howard Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Baum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
-
2
Amit Agarwal MD164 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 859-3700
- 3 2 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (908) 273-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baum is a skilled physician who is also an exceptional person. His ability to relate to his patients is genuine. It’s often difficult to trust anyone, so being able to trust Dr. Baum is extremely critical to me on a personal level. He is by far one of the most ethical individuals I have ever had the privilege to know. He is particularly credible in many aspects of medical science, and he further strives to expand his wealth of knowledge. I would highly recommend Dr. Baum on his behalf.
About Dr. Howard Baum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1558301176
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- Dart-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
