Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Howard Lieberman, MD
Dr. Howard Lieberman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
-
1
For Use This Location Only14 WINDERMERE WAY, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 580-1977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
About Dr. Howard Lieberman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144360223
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.