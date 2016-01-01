Overview of Dr. Hussain Haideri, MD

Dr. Hussain Haideri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They completed their fellowship with University Of Wisconsin Hospital



Dr. Haideri works at Nephrology Associates - Shawnee in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.