Overview of Dr. Ian Molk, MD

Dr. Ian Molk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Molk works at Ian J. Molk M.d. L.l.c in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.