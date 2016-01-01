Overview of Dr. Igor Kagan, MD

Dr. Igor Kagan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Kagan works at Seven Oaks Physical Therapy & Fitness Center Inc. in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in Encino, CA, Woodland Hills, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.