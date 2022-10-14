Overview of Dr. Ilan Safir, MD

Dr. Ilan Safir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Safir works at Advanced Urology Centers of Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.