Dr. Ilan Safir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ilan Safir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ilan Safir, MD
Dr. Ilan Safir, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Safir works at
Dr. Safir's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology at New York - Manhasset Division535 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-6188Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safir?
Dr. Safir gives you his 100% attention in a non rushed exam, answered every question and gives you the feeling he is looking out for your best interest. Simply put, he is the best of the best. A true gentleman and professional.
About Dr. Ilan Safir, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174889760
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- Cornell Univ
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safir works at
Dr. Safir has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Safir speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Safir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.