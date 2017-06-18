Dr. Intazam Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Intazam Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Intazam Khan, MD
Dr. Intazam Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
The Progressive Neurology PC2531 30th Rd Ste 1F, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 267-8510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Excellent work
About Dr. Intazam Khan, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548352594
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.