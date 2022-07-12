Dr. Ira Zucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ira Zucker, MD
Dr. Ira Zucker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Old Hook Medical Associates452 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 666-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
He is attentive, interested, knowledgeable & caring! He takes the time to listen not just about health problems, but also what’s going on in my daily life that might affect my whole being!
About Dr. Ira Zucker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
