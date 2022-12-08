Overview of Dr. J Cole, MD

Dr. J Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Cole works at Florida Hospital Ortho Inst in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Femur Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.