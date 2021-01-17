Dr. J Dire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Dire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. J Dire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Dire works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
-
3
Montefiore at 933 Mamaroneck Avenue933 MAMARONECK AVE, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Directions (914) 698-2056
-
4
Montefiore Westchester Heart Specialists20 Cedar St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 633-7870Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dire?
Terrific physician with easy-going manner. Full of complete explanations.
About Dr. J Dire, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588639389
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College (Metropolitan) Program
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dire accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dire works at
Dr. Dire has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dire speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.