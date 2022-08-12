Dr. Jack Tohme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tohme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Tohme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jack Tohme, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Us Path Inc30 W Century Rd Ste 255, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 444-4363
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very professional across the board would never leave
About Dr. Jack Tohme, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic and French
- 1831166982
Education & Certifications
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tohme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tohme accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tohme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tohme has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tohme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tohme speaks Arabic and French.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Tohme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tohme.
