Dr. Jacob Worsham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jacob Worsham, MD
Dr. Jacob Worsham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Worsham works at
Dr. Worsham's Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Orthopaedics Katy Sports Park23910 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had to have surgery on my ankle after a freak accident / injury. Dr Worsham was absolutely AMAZING! I’m 5 months post op now and fully recovered and ready for my ski trip! Not only did he do great with my surgery, his bed-side manners and people skills are the best! He always made me feel comfortable, eased my worries and made sure I was well informed. You feel like you’re talking to a friend who has your best interest when talking to him. I would definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Jacob Worsham, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Worsham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worsham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worsham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worsham works at
Dr. Worsham has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worsham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Worsham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worsham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worsham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worsham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.