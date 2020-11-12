See All Neurosurgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD

Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Nieto works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nieto's Office Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Manhass
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-4676
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 246-8328
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens
    13620 38th Ave Ste 7A, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-1837
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens
    5620 Main St # W-LL-300, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-1837
    1408 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 338-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2020
    I have seen Dr. Nieto, he seems to me to be a great human being, an excellent doctor, very professional as well as his team, very organized and very kind. Thank you Dr. Nieto, successes and many Blessings.
    Maria Fernanda Barreno — Nov 12, 2020
    About Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD

    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1417909169
    • 1417909169
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    • Ucla Med Ctr/Ucla D Geffen Sch, Neurological Surgery Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med, Neurological Surgery|UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Neurosurgery
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nieto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nieto has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.