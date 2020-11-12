Overview of Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD

Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nieto works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.