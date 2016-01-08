Dr. Jaime Oviedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oviedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Oviedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Oviedo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Oviedo works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oviedo has given me fantastic care over the past 8 years. He is knowledgeable and kind. I'm always at ease when I see him. I'm confident in his abilities and trust him to make the best decisions for me. Can't say enough good things!
About Dr. Jaime Oviedo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1164409421
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctrma
- Boston University Med Ctrma
- VA Boston Healthcare System - Brockton Division
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
