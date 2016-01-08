Overview

Dr. Jaime Oviedo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Oviedo works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.