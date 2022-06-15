Overview of Dr. James Bosscher, MD

Dr. James Bosscher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine|Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Bosscher works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Gynecologic Oncology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Manahawkin, NJ, Red Bank, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Hysterectomy - Open and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.