Overview

Dr. James Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital, Reading Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.