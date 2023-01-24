Overview of Dr. James Chandler, MD

Dr. James Chandler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chandler works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Meningiomas, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.