Overview of Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD

Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Cozzarelli works at Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Monroe, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.