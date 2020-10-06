Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozzarelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD
Overview of Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD
Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Cozzarelli's Office Locations
Seaview Orthopaedics Freehold222 Schanck Rd Ste 105, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Seaview Orthopedics294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 495-1888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. COZZARELLI has been my doctor for 2.5 years. He is excellent in every way and I highly recommend him. He is knowledgeable and caring. He's a great listener and encourages questions and offers great advise.
About Dr. James Cozzarelli, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
