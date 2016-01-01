See All Oncologists in Muscle Shoals, AL
Dr. James Daugherty, MD

Oncology
5.0 (1)
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Daugherty, MD

Dr. James Daugherty, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Shoals Hospital.

Dr. Daugherty works at North Alabama Hematology Oncology in Muscle Shoals, AL with other offices in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Daugherty's Office Locations

    Northwest Alabama Cancer Center
    Northwest Alabama Cancer Center
101 Dr W H Blake Jr Dr, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661
(256) 381-1001
    Northwest Alabama Cancer Center
    Northwest Alabama Cancer Center
302 W DR HICKS BLVD, Florence, AL 35630
(256) 381-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Helen Keller Hospital
  • North Alabama Medical Center
  • Shoals Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Anemia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. James Daugherty, MD

    • Oncology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598727083
    Education & Certifications

    • Carraway Methodist Med Center|Carraway Methodist Med Center|Fox Chase Cancer Center|Fox Chase Cancer Center
    • University of Birmingham
