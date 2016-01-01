Dr. Daugherty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Daugherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Daugherty, MD
Dr. James Daugherty, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Daugherty works at
Dr. Daugherty's Office Locations
Northwest Alabama Cancer Center101 Dr W H Blake Jr Dr, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 381-1001
Northwest Alabama Cancer Center302 W DR HICKS BLVD, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 381-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Daugherty, MD
- Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center|Carraway Methodist Med Center|Fox Chase Cancer Center|Fox Chase Cancer Center
- University of Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daugherty works at
Dr. Daugherty has treated patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies.
