Overview of Dr. James Daugherty, MD

Dr. James Daugherty, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Muscle Shoals, AL. They specialize in Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Daugherty works at North Alabama Hematology Oncology in Muscle Shoals, AL with other offices in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.