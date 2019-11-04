Dr. James Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Johnson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Sports Medicine28 White Bridge Pike Ste 207, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 467-4636
-
2
Nashville - Centennial356 24th Ave N Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 324-1600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I have Proximal Hamstring Tendinopathy ~ I have tried everything, now Dr. Johnson is giving me PRP injections. PRPP injections work ~ it is a healing process. I had 2 injections in the left side and one injection on right side. Dr. Johnson is a great doctor ~ so easy to get alone with. His staff is great. He is on White Bridge Rd. in Nashville, TN now.
About Dr. James Johnson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1700860988
Education & Certifications
- San Jose Med Ctr/Stanford Univ Sports Med
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.