See All Otolaryngologists in Corona, CA
Dr. James Kalkanis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. James Kalkanis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.6 (47)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Kalkanis, MD

Dr. James Kalkanis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kalkanis works at Derrick Tint MD Corporation in Corona, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kalkanis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Derrick Tint, MD
    341 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-0470
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Derrick Tint, MD
    40285 Winchester Rd Ste 104, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 296-6355
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Oaks Surgery Center Oaks
    40740 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 304-2200
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Corona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalkanis?

    Jan 24, 2023
    Today I had an appointment with Dr. Kalkanis concerning my loss of hearing. Based on some of the reviews I had read I wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. I was given a number of hearing tests by the technician, Chase, who was very pleasant and professional. Next I met with Dr. Kalkanis who explained the results of my tests. He was thorough and answered all my questions. I left with a good understanding of my hearing loss and also the options available. I couldn't have asked for a better visit.
    JMcG — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Kalkanis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalkanis to family and friends

    Dr. Kalkanis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalkanis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Kalkanis, MD.

    About Dr. James Kalkanis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417039637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalkanis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalkanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalkanis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalkanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalkanis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalkanis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalkanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalkanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Kalkanis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.