Dr. Kalkanis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
Dr. James Kalkanis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kalkanis' Office Locations
Derrick Tint, MD341 Magnolia Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-0470Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Derrick Tint, MD40285 Winchester Rd Ste 104, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 296-6355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Oaks Surgery Center Oaks40740 California Oaks Rd, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 304-2200Monday6:00am - 5:30pmTuesday6:00am - 5:30pmWednesday6:00am - 5:30pmThursday6:00am - 5:30pmFriday6:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today I had an appointment with Dr. Kalkanis concerning my loss of hearing. Based on some of the reviews I had read I wasn't expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. I was given a number of hearing tests by the technician, Chase, who was very pleasant and professional. Next I met with Dr. Kalkanis who explained the results of my tests. He was thorough and answered all my questions. I left with a good understanding of my hearing loss and also the options available. I couldn't have asked for a better visit.
About Dr. James Kalkanis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalkanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalkanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalkanis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalkanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalkanis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalkanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalkanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalkanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.