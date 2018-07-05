Dr. James Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. James Lu, MD
Dr. James Lu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Lu works at
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
-
1
SSM Neurosciences Institute300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 291-6556
-
2
SSM Neurosciences Institute508 JEFFERSON ST, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Directions (314) 291-6556
-
3
SSM Neurosciences Institute12255 De Paul Dr Ste 830, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-6556
-
4
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had three surgeries on my lower spine, two of those he did. He fixed the surgery that didn't work and fixed two other spots . Always so nice and considerate.
About Dr. James Lu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1245203801
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation- Ohio
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
