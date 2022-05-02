Overview of Dr. James Mark, MD

Dr. James Mark, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mark works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.