Dr. James Mark, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.8 (408)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. James Mark, MD

Dr. James Mark, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mark works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mark's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    511 KINGS HWY N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Polyuria
Bladder Cancer
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Polyuria
Bladder Cancer

Treatment frequency



Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 408 ratings
    Patient Ratings (408)
    5 Star
    (362)
    4 Star
    (34)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 02, 2022
    Was told that I had stage 3 kidney cancer. He help get me into surgery quickly and stopped by everyday I was in the hospital over a week. Took his time in surgery to make sure all of the cancer was removed. Helped me get into a clinical trial after surgery to ensure continuation of care after surgery. Could not have gotten any better care and would use him again. Hopefully not needed.
    Jon H — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. James Mark, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1336382027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Mark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mark accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Mark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mark has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    408 patients have reviewed Dr. Mark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

