Overview

Dr. James Pagano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Pagano works at Cardiology Specialists of Orange County in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.