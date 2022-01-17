Dr. James Partridge II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Partridge II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Partridge II, MD
Overview of Dr. James Partridge II, MD
Dr. James Partridge II, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Dr. Partridge II's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions (507) 225-1801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Partridge II?
He is a fantastic doctor surgeon. Would totally recommend him to anyone. He is beyond A1.
About Dr. James Partridge II, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952382905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Partridge II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Partridge II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Partridge II has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Partridge II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Partridge II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Partridge II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Partridge II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Partridge II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.