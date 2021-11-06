Dr. Provo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Provo, MD
Overview of Dr. James Provo, MD
Dr. James Provo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Provo's Office Locations
J Provo MD4705 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 405-9610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurospine Institute LLC9325 Glades Rd Ste 205, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 314-7200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeside Medical Center Emergency14050 NW 14th St Ste 190, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 475-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Provo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Provo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provo.
