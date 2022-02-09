See All Neurosurgeons in Sarasota, FL
Dr. James Schumacher, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Schumacher, MD

Dr. James Schumacher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schumacher works at Sarasota Neurosurgery in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schumacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Neurosurgery PA
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 809, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 955-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. James Schumacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386646008
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale School Med Yale New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    • Mass Gen Hospital Harvard Med School
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Schumacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumacher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schumacher works at Sarasota Neurosurgery in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schumacher’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumacher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

