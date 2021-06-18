See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. James St Louis, DO

Pain Management
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James St Louis, DO

Dr. James St Louis, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital.

Dr. St Louis works at Laser Spine Institute, LLC in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. St Louis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laser Spine Institute Tampa
    5332 Avion Park Dr, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 682-2944
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Physician Partners of America Minimally Invasive Spine Group
    4726 N Habana Ave Ste 204, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 437-1944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis of the Spine
Bone Spur
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis of the Spine
Bone Spur
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr St Louis operated on me over 20 years ago. He changed my life and I’m so thankful for his surgical skills. I would recommend him to anyone that’s needs back surgery. Thanks Dr St Louis!
    Marcia Sternlieb — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. James St Louis, DO

    • Pain Management
    • English
    • 1467406215
    Education & Certifications

    • Kennedy Medical Center in Cherry Hill, N.J
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
    • University Of Wisconsin, La Crosse
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James St Louis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. St Louis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. St Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. St Louis works at Laser Spine Institute, LLC in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. St Louis’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. St Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Louis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

