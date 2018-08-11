Dr. James Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tate, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tate, MD
Dr. James Tate, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Patients' Hospital Of Redding.
Dr. Tate works at
Dr. Tate's Office Locations
-
1
Northern California Invasive2888 Eureka Way Ste 200, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8710
-
2
Patients' Hospital of Redding2900 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-8710
Hospital Affiliations
- Patients' Hospital Of Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tate?
Dr Tate is God’s gift to a persons life when your faced with injury. I could not walk from spinal stenosis. I walked out of his hospital 3 years ago and never looked back. He gave me my life back. I have sent more than 10 people to dr Tate. Everyone received world class care. One friend father Anthony a monk was told no cure for his hip spine issue. Dr Tate cured him. This is a man of integrity care and intelligence beyond great. God bless Dr Tate. Trust him Frank Covich.
About Dr. James Tate, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1497759948
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate works at
Dr. Tate has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.