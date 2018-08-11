Overview of Dr. James Tate, MD

Dr. James Tate, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Patients' Hospital Of Redding.



Dr. Tate works at Dr. James D Tate,MD in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.