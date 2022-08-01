Overview of Dr. James Zinman, MD

Dr. James Zinman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Zinman works at Clifton-wallington Medical Group in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.