Dr. James Zinman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Zinman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
1
Clifton-wallington Medical Group1033 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-5700
- 2 1515 Broad St Ste B140, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 873-7000
3
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 831-5000
4
Matthew Shahbandi, MD1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 300, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 831-0011Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Efficient, professional, gets to the point without too much "Doctor speak".
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- New York University
- Urology
Dr. Zinman has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zinman speaks Chinese.
