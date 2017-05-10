Dr. Jamie Stratton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stratton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jamie Stratton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jamie Stratton, MD
Dr. Jamie Stratton, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Stratton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stratton's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology PC34 Shelburne Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-2695
-
2
Hematology Oncology PC1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2695Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stratton?
I had a wonderful experience with Dr. Stratton and highly recommend her. She went the extra mile by thoroughly going through my lab results and clearly communicated what my options were. You can clearly tell she cares so much about her patients. I was very worried before seeing her because my symptoms were getting worse, and she completely made me feel comfortable and confident that we had a solid plan in place. I wish all doctors were as thorough and professional as she is!
About Dr. Jamie Stratton, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528383395
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stratton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stratton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stratton works at
Dr. Stratton has seen patients for Leukocytosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stratton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.