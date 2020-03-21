Overview of Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD

Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Klapproth works at UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH SYSTEM in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.