Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD
Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Klapproth's Office Locations
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 349-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Over-all, Dr. Klapproth is a great guy. He lacks a little in bedside manners...but I took that as his intensity. I did a review of him on my Youtube channel but removed it after someone asked me to remove it. It's a shame; he's a great guy....we just didn't get along personally.
About Dr. Jan-Michael Klapproth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1942316302
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg, Medizinische Fakultat
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klapproth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klapproth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klapproth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klapproth has seen patients for Diarrhea, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klapproth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klapproth speaks German.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Klapproth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klapproth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klapproth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klapproth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.