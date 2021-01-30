See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Springfield, MA
Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Wojcik works at Weight Management - Springfield in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weight Management - Springfield
    175 Carew St Ste 110, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-4269
  2. 2
    Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital
    271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 732-4269
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164405585
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education

