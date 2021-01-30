Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojcik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Weight Management - Springfield175 Carew St Ste 110, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-4269
Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital271 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-4269Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wojcik was covering for the doctor scheduled to perform my colonoscopy. Lucky for me, as there was a problem that needed follow up surgery. Dr. Wojcik performed that surgery and the continued with follow up care. He was thorough, compassionate and was no-nonsense about prognosis. I continue to see Dr. Wojcik and would recommend him for any colo-rectal surgery.
About Dr. Jan Wojcik, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1164405585
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
Dr. Wojcik works at
