Dr. Jane Winter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jane Winter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jane Winter, MD
Dr. Jane Winter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Winter works at
Dr. Winter's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winter?
Dr. Winter is so clear when explaining things. I find her to be very personable. The fact she responds in a timely manner is so important when you have issues that are frightening. I can't thank her enough. I think she is pretty great.
About Dr. Jane Winter, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1306864160
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital In Nyc|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter works at
Dr. Winter has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winter speaks Dutch.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.