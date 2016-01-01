See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (6)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Leonhardt works at Kaiser Permanente Washington in Seattle, WA with other offices in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Main Building
    125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 326-3000
  2. 2
    Lake Washington Dermatology
    10117 NE 58th St, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Janie Leonhardt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316029754
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Mohs Surgery-Procedural Dermatology
    Internship
    • Univ Hosp Cincinnati
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Akron
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leonhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leonhardt has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leonhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

