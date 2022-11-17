Dr. Jasen Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jasen Chi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock and White River Medical Center.
Dr. Chi's Office Locations
Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates, PLLC - Little Rock6 Shackleford Dr, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 500-5001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Chi Arthritis & Rhuematology Associates, PLLC - Hot Springs180 Medical Park Pl Ste 101, Hot Springs, AR 71901 Directions (501) 500-5001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Chi Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates, PLLC - North Little Rock2411 McCain Blvd Ste 2, North Little Rock, AR 72116 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- White River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I really like him. He shows he cares and he listens to what you have to say.
About Dr. Jasen Chi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1437141322
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hsp Central Unit|University Of Ar College Of Med
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chi speaks Chinese.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.