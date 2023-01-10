See All Otolaryngologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (48)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD

Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Abramowitz works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus in Paramus, NJ with other offices in West Nyack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abramowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Paramus
    650 From Rd Fl 1, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 722-9850
  2. 2
    ENT and Allergy Associates - West Nyack
    1 Crosfield Ave Ste 201, West Nyack, NY 10994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 727-1370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Common Cold
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Common Cold

Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2023
    He took his time, explained everything very carefully. He genuinely exuded caring and kindness. I have been to ENT in the past, and this was a completely new, pleasant experience. You are lucky to have found such a great doctor for the practice!
    Anonymous — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265876197
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Abramowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abramowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

