Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Rockville Centre, NY
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM

Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.

Dr. Kerner works at Jay A Kerner DPM in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kerner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jay Arthur Kerner
    314 Demott Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 223-4026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai South Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2017
    Dr Kerner is a caring and helpful podiatrist. My experiences have been excellent over a long period. He carefully explains what issues must be addressed and the various options for doing so. His gentle manner and obvious respect for his patients is commendable, and I would highly recommend him to others. I might add that he has a wide variety of interests and quickly puts patients at ease. Likewise, his office staff is helpful and friendly
    Charles in Mastic Beach, NY — Sep 30, 2017
    About Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629050869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Kerner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kerner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kerner works at Jay A Kerner DPM in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kerner’s profile.

    Dr. Kerner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

