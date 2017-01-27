See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (14)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM

Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Brinkley works at Aria - 3B Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Brinkley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Muscle Bone and Joint Center
    3110 GRANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 464-6600
  2. 2
    Quality Foot Care
    252 W Swamp Rd Ste 2, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 230-9707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2017
    I highly recommend Dr Brinkley to any/every one with foot issues. A true caring & through physician. Also a great personality & communicator of issues & concerns. There are no better than Dr Jeanine Brinkley.
    Paul W in Yardley, PA — Jan 27, 2017
    About Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942473368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brinkley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brinkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

