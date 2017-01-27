Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brinkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM
Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Brinkley works at
Dr. Brinkley's Office Locations
-
1
The Muscle Bone and Joint Center3110 GRANT AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 464-6600
-
2
Quality Foot Care252 W Swamp Rd Ste 2, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 230-9707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brinkley?
I highly recommend Dr Brinkley to any/every one with foot issues. A true caring & through physician. Also a great personality & communicator of issues & concerns. There are no better than Dr Jeanine Brinkley.
About Dr. Jeanine Brinkley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1942473368
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brinkley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brinkley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brinkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brinkley works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Brinkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brinkley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brinkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brinkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.