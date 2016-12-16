Dr. Jeffery Schul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Schul, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Schul, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.
Locations
Allergy Partners of Richmond7605 Forest Ave Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 392-5526Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very caring doctor and a good listener. He cares about overall health, as well as allergies. I have recommended him to several friends. They all are very pleased with him.
About Dr. Jeffery Schul, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Hospital
- Med College Va
- Med College Of Virginia
- Washington University St Louis
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schul accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schul has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.