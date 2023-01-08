Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
New Hyde Park Office2035 Lakeville Rd Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 328-9797
Northwell Health Physician Partners210 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 416-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bernstein is a caring, good-natured and knowledgeable doctor. He takes the time to understand your problem and explain available options. It is a pleasure to have him as my cardiologist now for many years.
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700821766
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
