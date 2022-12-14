Dr. Jeffrey Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mills, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
Digestive Health Assocs of Texas PA1600 Central Dr Ste 310, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 267-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mills is as down-to-earth as they come. He'll explain what he wants to do and get your concurrence with complete information. His obvious concern always is out front and in a manner that is as matter of fact as a conversation in your own living room.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mills, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
