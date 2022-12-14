Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mills, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Mills works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.