Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Politsky works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Morristown, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ, Summit, NJ and Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.