Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Politsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Politsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Politsky's Office Locations
-
1
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group95 Madison Ave Ste 306, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 695-8033
- 2 303 George St Ste 405, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 828-1373
-
3
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-4990Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Politsky?
Dr Politsky is an excellent doctor. He has been treating my children for years. His waiting room is always full and his staff are very kind. He has always taken the time to explain everything to me and my kids think he is great. Sadly, it is mostly the chronically miserable people who are impossible to please that post truly unfair comments.
About Dr. Jeffrey Politsky, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1174620256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Politsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Politsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Politsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Politsky works at
Dr. Politsky has seen patients for Epilepsy, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Politsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Politsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Politsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Politsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Politsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.