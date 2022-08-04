Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Stahl works at
Locations
-
1
Robert J Brown Jr Rpa PC1165 Northern Blvd Ste 400, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 869-5277
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stahl?
Dr. Stahl has advanced knowledge of the Heart and how it functions, never a problem to see him and he always gets you an answer. His staff is Top Notch also.
About Dr. Jeffrey Stahl, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265535736
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahl works at
Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.