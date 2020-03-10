Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Watson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Orthopaedic Medical Group - Plant City in Plant City, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.