Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD
Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Sabol works at
Dr. Sabol's Office Locations
-
1
Main Line Surgeons Ltd.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 275, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabol?
I sat in the waiting area for 5 minutes then taken into the office. Nurse measured my vitals then Dr Sabol came in to examine me. She is so calming and professional. Thanks you Dr Sabol.
About Dr. Jennifer Sabol, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386688737
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Ctr
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabol works at
Dr. Sabol has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.