Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD

Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Statton works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Canton, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Statton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists Cumming
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  4. 4
    Arthritis and Total Joint Specialists Midtown
    1110 W Peachtree St NW # 940, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-6500
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000
  6. 6
    OrthoAtlanta Newnan
    354 Newnan Crossing Byp Ste 200, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 460-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 19, 2022
    very satisfying and successful
    — Sep 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770621393
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Cincinnati/Wellington Sports Medicine and Orthopedics
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville Med School
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Statton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Statton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Statton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Statton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Statton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Statton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Statton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Statton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Statton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Statton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

