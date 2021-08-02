See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO

Neurosurgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO

Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Boyer works at Advocate Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Boyer's Office Locations

    Advocate Medical Group
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 703, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-6666
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2021
    Dr. Boyer is an excellent doctor. He treated me with cortisone injections three times (only once per year). Now I have no back pain at all and the last injection was almost 6 years ago!
    Jean Duty — Aug 02, 2021
    About Dr. Jerrel Boyer, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1083785075
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
